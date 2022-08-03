Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Financial Survey

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 27,677.78%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.39 -$33.20 million ($0.61) -0.02 Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 1.89 -$24.83 million ($2.46) -2.68

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Aziyo Biologics -60.68% -260.23% -43.50%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences



Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aziyo Biologics



Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

