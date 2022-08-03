Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Gentherm Stock Down 0.7 %
Gentherm stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. 4,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
About Gentherm
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
