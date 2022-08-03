Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.7 %

Gentherm stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. 4,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gentherm by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

