Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill

(Get Rating)

See Also

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.