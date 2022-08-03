Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.
About Geodrill
