Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aug 3rd, 2022

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

About Geodrill

(Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

See Also

