Geron Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Geron stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $732.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Geron by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Geron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Geron by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

