Ghe LLC Invests $1.62 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.1% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.30.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

