Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Increased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $12,528,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

