Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Trading Down 3.4%

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.31 and last traded at C$25.39. Approximately 49,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 509,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.07.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25. In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25. Insiders sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock worth $8,930,281 in the last 90 days.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.