Gifto Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Gifto has a total market cap of $25.65 million and $2.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,304.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00127549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

