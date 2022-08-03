Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $130.16. 114,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $114,903,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.