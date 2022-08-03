Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.55, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4,718.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Global Payments by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 168.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

