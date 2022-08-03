Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.55. 46,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

