Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 720.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

