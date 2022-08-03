Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.85.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

