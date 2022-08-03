Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

