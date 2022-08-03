Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.31

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 410,619 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.75 million and a P/E ratio of -19.33.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

