Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.31

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 410,619 shares traded.
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.75 million and a P/E ratio of -19.33.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
