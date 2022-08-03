Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

