Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 33,472 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,404,926.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 327,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,127. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 541.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 558.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

