Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 2.7 %

GLDD traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,487. The stock has a market cap of $642.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

