Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Green Plains

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.