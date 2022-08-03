Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
