Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GLRE stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

