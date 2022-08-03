Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,074 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

