Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

