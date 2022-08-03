Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 10,555 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

