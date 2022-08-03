Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 620,378 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Under Armour as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

