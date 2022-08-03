Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 48,531 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,531 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $5,639,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average of $212.99. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

