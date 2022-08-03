Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 671 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.