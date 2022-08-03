Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,526 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,940,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

CTSH stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

