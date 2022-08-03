Grin Market Cap Hits $6.87 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $83,925.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

