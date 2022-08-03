GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,058,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
GrowLife stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,277,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,126. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
GrowLife Company Profile
