GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,058,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

GrowLife stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,277,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,126. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.