Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. 121,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,526,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

