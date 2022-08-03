Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

