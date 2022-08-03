Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.66 on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.