HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.71.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

