Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $123,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 232,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after purchasing an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 22,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,609. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.