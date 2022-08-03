Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Harmonic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 1,389,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

