Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million. Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Harmonic Stock Up 2.5 %

Harmonic stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 30,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

