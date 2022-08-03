Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 75,117 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $2,212,401.53.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,773 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $317,745.92.

On Monday, July 11th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 5.8 %

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,651. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.