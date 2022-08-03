Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

HRMY stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,202,302.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,202,302.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,550 shares of company stock worth $22,184,701. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

