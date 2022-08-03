Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

HRMY stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 32,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,184,701. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

