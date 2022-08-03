Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.13)-0.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

NYSE HSC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 157,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Harsco by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.