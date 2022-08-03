Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Trading Up 4.0 %

Harsco stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,119. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

