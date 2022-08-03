Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Motco owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

