Hasbro, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Hasbro has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hasbro by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

