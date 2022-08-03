HC Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,328. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.