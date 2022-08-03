HC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

HC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DYN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

DYN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

