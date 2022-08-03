HC Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEU traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. 39,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

