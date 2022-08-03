HC Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

