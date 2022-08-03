HC Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.97. 5,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $192.77. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

