HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $75,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.