Head to Head Analysis: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) versus Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $583.19 million 0.91 $7.73 million ($0.05) -26.59 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.63 million ($0.88) -0.95

Risk & Volatility

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amarin has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -4.15% -1.31% -0.82% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -190.00% -103.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amarin and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amarin presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.98%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarin.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beats Amarin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and in-license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

